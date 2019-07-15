Search
Products fromShopShoesSandals
Jeffrey Campbell

Brink Kitten Heel Flip Flops

$110.00$88.00
At Amazon
Ever wish your flip flops had just a little more boost? If so, these Jeffrey Campbell sandals are totally going to be your new summertime faves.
Featured in 2 stories
The Can't-Miss Amazon Fashion Deals To Shop Today
by Eliza Huber
All The Shoe Deals To Snag During Amazon Prime Day
by Eliza Huber