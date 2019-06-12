Langley Street

Bring On The Spring Framed Painting Print

Inspired by the Color Field art movement that came to prominence in New York City during the 1940s and 1950s, this abstract painting print is a gorgeous reproduction showcasing dramatic strokes of glitzy gold, pale purple, and sleek gray over a stark white backdrop. Made in the USA, this artsy image is printed on cotton canvas, then professionally hand-stretched and gallery-wrapped over a premium FSC certified wood frame in a rich gold-toned finish. Establish a refined, midcentury modern aesthetic in your open concept living room by rolling out a soft ladder-stripe area rug to define the space, then place C-shaped side table with a gleaming tubular metal frame on each side of a button-tufted, low-profile track arm sofa. Center this piece on the wall behind the sofa for guests to admire at your next gettogether, then install a spun brass chandelier overhead to wash the scene in luxurious light.