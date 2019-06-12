Inspired by the Color Field art movement that came to prominence in New York City during the 1940s and 1950s, this abstract painting print is a gorgeous reproduction showcasing dramatic strokes of glitzy gold, pale purple, and sleek gray over a stark white backdrop. Made in the USA, this artsy image is printed on cotton canvas, then professionally hand-stretched and gallery-wrapped over a premium FSC certified wood frame in a rich gold-toned finish. Establish a refined, midcentury modern aesthetic in your open concept living room by rolling out a soft ladder-stripe area rug to define the space, then place C-shaped side table with a gleaming tubular metal frame on each side of a button-tufted, low-profile track arm sofa. Center this piece on the wall behind the sofa for guests to admire at your next gettogether, then install a spun brass chandelier overhead to wash the scene in luxurious light.