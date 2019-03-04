Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorFurniture
Ikea

Brimnes Daybed Frame With 2 Drawers

$269.00
At Ikea
A sofa by day and a bed for one or two by night. The two large drawers give plenty of space for comforters, pillows and bed linen. A smart solution when you live in a small space.
Featured in 1 story
Ikea Has A Kama Sutra Guide
by Olivia Harrison