Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
Bumble and bumble
Brilliantine
$24.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sephora
An oil-based styling cream that gives hair a polished, yet languid, slept-in, sexy look with separation and extra sheen.
Need a few alternatives?
It's a 10
Miracle Leave-in Conditioner Spray Product
$18.99
from
it's a 10 haircare
BUY
Briogeo
Curl Charisma Chia & Flax Seed Oil Coil Custard
$26.00
from
DermStore
BUY
Oribe
Styling Butter Curl Enhancing Crème
$46.00
from
Amazon
BUY
Joico
Defy Damage Protective Shield
$20.99
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
More from Bumble and bumble
Bumble and bumble
Glow Bond-building Styler
$32.00
from
Bumble and bumble
BUY
promoted
Bumble and bumble
The More, The Merrier Set
$33.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Bumble and bumble
Thickening Dryspun Texture Spray
$31.00
$18.60
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Bumble and bumble
Hairdresser’s Invisible Oil Heat & Uv Protective Primer
$28.00
$15.00
from
Sephora
BUY
More from Hair Care
Sephora Collection
Makeup By Mario X Sephora - Eye Brush Set
$49.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DryBar
Liquid Glass Smoothing Shampoo
$26.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Briogeo
Scalp Revival
C$55.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Briogeo
Don't Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Mask
C$47.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted