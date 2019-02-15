Aveda

Brillianthumectant Pomade

$25.00

brilliant™ humectant pomade Humectant-rich pomade enhances curl. Especially effective in dry climates, it activates and maintains wave in coarse hair. • defines • adds shine Aveda is a cruelty-free brand. We do not conduct animal testing and never ask others to do so on our behalf. People tested Apply a small amount to palms and rub together to emulsify. Apply evenly through dry hair. Glide fingertips over areas where you want to eliminate flyaways and add brilliant shine.TIPSIn climates that are especially dry, mix a little brilliant™humectant pomade with any Aveda styling product to keep your hair moist and conditioned throughout the day. Ingredients: Aqueous (Water\Aqua\Eau) Extracts\Extraits Aqueux:Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Linum Usitatissimum (Linseed) Seed Extract , Oleth-10 , PEG-25 Hydrogenated Castor Oil , Glycerin , Isopropyl Palmitate , Diisopropyl Dimer Dilinoleate , Sorbitol , Hydroxypropyl Bisstearyldimonium Chloride , Methyl Gluceth-20 , Caprylyl Glycol , Tocopherol , Fragrance (Parfum) , Eugenol , Linalool , Citronellol , Citral , Hydroxycitronellal , Limonene , Benzyl Benzoate , Amyl Cinnamal , Coumarin , Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone , Geraniol , Maltodextrin Please be aware that ingredient lists may change or vary from time to time. Please refer to the ingredient list on the product package you receive for the most up to date list of ingredients. 2.6 oz/75 ml: 100% post-consumer PET jar. Please recycle. First beauty company manufacturing with 100% wind power in our primary facility. Learn more about our wind energy purchases and offsets here.