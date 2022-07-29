United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
Aveda
Brilliant™ Humectant Pomade
$31.00
At Aveda
brilliant™ humectant pomade Humectant-rich pomade enhances curl. Especially effective in dry climates, it activates and maintains wave in coarse hair. • defines • adds shine Aveda's own pure-fume™ aroma with jasmine, rose, certified organic clove and other pure flower and plant essences. Aveda is a cruelty-free brand. We do not conduct animal testing and never ask others to do so on our behalf. People tested