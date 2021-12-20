KatKim

Brilliant Duét Ring

$28630.00

-Duét Collection Crafted of polished 18k gold, our signature Brilliant Duét Ring features two 1ct brilliant cut diamonds that intertwine in perfect harmony . This piece symbolizes love and unity as two individuals coming together in this modern yet timeless design that includes an eternity of micropavé diamonds to complete our tribute to eternal love. 2.32tcw G color, VS2 clarity (GIA certification) / 4.80 grams Quarter sizes are available upon request. Please make a note at checkout. Custom variations can be made with alternative stone sizes. For inquiries: bespoke@katkimfinejewelry.com Available in Yellow Gold, White Gold, Rose Gold - Platinum upon request. Please note: All our pieces are made to order and require 2-4 weeks for production. -Handcrafted in Los Angeles, California.