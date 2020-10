Aldo

Brilasen Chelsea Ankle Rain Boot

$36.82 $28.08

Buy Now Review It

Imported Rubber sole Shaft measures approximately Ankle from arch Boot opening measures approximately medium around Closure type: slip-on Who says rain boots can't be stylish? Splash splash the rainy day away in these rubber ankle boots for women. Rendered in an iconic chelsea boot silhouette, they're a step up from basic wellies in shiny black.