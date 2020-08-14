United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Reina Olga
Brigitte Underwired Bikini
$130.00$65.00
At Farfetch
REINA OLGA's bikini will beautifully accentuate a tan, so you'll need to swiftly add it your shopping bag. Underwired for ample support, it comes with high-cut briefs that'll no doubt make your legs appear a little longer. 90s kids will love them. Featuring underwired cups, a clasp fastening and adjustable shoulder straps. Swimwear must be tried on over your own garments.