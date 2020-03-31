NYX Professional Makeup

Brights Ultimate Shadow Palette

$18.00 $13.50

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

Get ready to create the ultimate eye makeup looks. NYX Professional Makeup's Brights Ultimate Shadow Palette features 16 expertly coordinated eye shadows housed in one perfectly portable palette. Available in unique color combinations, each Ultimate Shadow Palette features captivating textures and shades that range from never-boring neutrals to sultry smokies to bright color pops. Looking to start creating bright, colorful eye looks? It's time to have some fun and play with bright eyeshadow that makes your eyes really pop. This colorful makeup palette is packed full of high pigmented eyeshadow in every shade of the rainbow. The final look is all up to you - simply add a pop of color to your face or go all out for a multicolored rainbow eye look. This bold, punchy eyeshadow palette promises brightly intense makeup looks for any occasion. Each creamy-rich shade glides on and delivers the ultimate color payoff.All NYX Professional Makeup products are proudly cruelty-free and PETA certified.Key Benefits: