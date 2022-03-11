GLAMGLOW

Brighteyes Illuminating Anti-fatigue Eye Cream

$39.00 $19.50

GLAMGLOW BRIGHTEYES Illuminating Eye Cream is an energizing eye cream that brightens dark circles and reduces visible signs of fatigue for glowing, well-rested eyes. Benefits BRIGHTENS DARK CIRCLES: Illuminating spheres instantly brighten dark circles around eyes HYDRATE: Hyaluronic Acid floods skin with all-day hydration, creating a smooth, flawless base for eye makeup FIGHTS FINE LINES: The look of wrinkles appear diminished and smoother over time In a consumer study on 107 women: 93% said it immediately created a smooth canvas for eye makeup application after 1 use 95% said their eye area felt hydrated all day after 4 weeks of use 86% said it brightened the look of under-eye dark circles after 4 weeks of use 85% said it reduced the look of fine lines around the eye area after 4 weeks of use Key Ingredients Illuminating Spheres: Brighten dark circles Caffeine: Energizes and revitalizes Hyaluronic Acid: Plumps and hydrates all day Peptides: Help reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles around the entire eye area