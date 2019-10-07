GlamGlow

Brighteyes

BRIGHTEYES is an illuminating eye cream formulated with peptides, caffeine and an intense infusion of hyaluronic acid to instantly brighten dark circles and reduce visible signs of fatigue under and around eyes for a super well-rested, glowing look. With linoleic acid and a blend of watermelon, apple and narcissus extracts, this fast-absorbing cream works with all skin tones to help strengthen the delicate eye area skin’s moisture barrier and reduce visible signs of fatigue while gently erasing the look of fine lines and wrinkles in just four weeks. Bright awake eyes. We love it for ✔ Dark Circles ✔ Fine Lines/Wrinkles ✔ Dryness Key Benefits BRIGHTENS DARK CIRCLES. Illuminating spheres instantly brighten dark circles around eyes. HYDRATES ALL DAY. Hyaluronic Acid floods skin with all-day hydration, creating a smooth, flawless base for eye makeup. FIGHTS FINE LINES. Over time, the look of fine lines and wrinkles are visibly diminished. 1. Gently smooth and pat a small amount onto the eye area (treats under eyes and lids!)2. Massage it in to instantly reduce puffiness.3. Use daily as desired. Use BRIGHTEYES on your entire eye area, not just under the eyes. ILLUMINATING SPHERESInstantly brighten dark circles around eyes.CAFFEINEEnergizes and revitalizes dull, tired-looking eyes.HYALURONIC ACIDPlumps and hydrates all day.PEPTIDESHelp reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles around the entire eye area.WaterAquaEau, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Butylene Glycol, Dimethicone, Glycerin, Cetearyl Alcohol, Cetyl Esters, Isostearyl Neopentanoate, Cetyl Alcohol, Polybutene, Sodium Hyaluronate, Caffeine, Tocopheryl Acetate, Narcissus Tazetta Bulb Extract, Aminopropyl Ascorbyl Phosphate, Linoleic Acid, Acetyl Hexapeptide-8, Artemia Extract, Hibiscus Sabdariffa Flower Extract, Trifluoroacetyl Tripeptide-2, Anthemis Nobilis (Chamomile) Flower Extract, Laminaria Digitata Extract, Cucumis Melo (Melon) Fruit Extract, Cetearyl Glucoside, Cholesterol, Persea Gratissima (Avocado) Oil, Pyrus Malus (Apple) Fruit Extr