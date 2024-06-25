Bath & Body Works

Brightest Bloom Diamond Shimmer Mist

$18.95

Buy Now Review It

At Bath & Body Works

Our Signature Classic button-up shirt is a wardrobe staple. Made from 100% cotton, it has a chest pocket. Drop shoulders for the slightly loose silhouette is perfect for layering under knitwear or with the matching Chiara shorts. Easy to wear all year around. 100% Cotton. Oversized / relaxed fit. Intended for a slightly loose fit Model wears M. Machine wash. LMND signature shape. Lightweight, non-stretchy fabric. Garment-dyed to give it a unique depth of colour. Shipping & Returns LMND – LEMONADE delivers globally from our warehouse in Sydney, Australia. All orders are sent via registered Australian post. Please allow 2 days for your order to be processed and up to 4 days during busy periods, due to high volume orders being received. Exchange and Returns are available , with payment refunded to a LMND Gift Card, which can be used for future purchases in store & online. Refer to our refund policy page for more details.