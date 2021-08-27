Tula

Brightening Treatment Drops Triple Vitamin C Serum

Get 3x the glow with Tula's Brightening Treatment Drops Triple Vitamin C Serum. Two types of Vitamin C take on dull skin & help treat the look of dark spots, while the third reactivates the others through the day to protect against elements that cause the look of lackluster skin. Oil & fragrance-free plus has no sticky residue. Non-comedogenic. Key ingredients: Probiotic Extracts: improve skin smoothness & strengthen the skin barrier* Prebiotics (Beet Root): hydrate & balance skin Vitamin B3 Niacinamide: helps promote even skin tone Vitamin B5 Panthenol: helps improve skin hydration & smoothness Vitamin B6 Pyridoxine: protects skin against irritants & provides antioxidant protection Vitamin B7 Biotin: promotes overall skin health Ginger, Aloe, Cucumber & Oats: help soothe skin to reduce the look of redness Green Carrot: calms sensitive skin Does not contain live cultures* Which Face Serum is right for you? See comparison chart here!.