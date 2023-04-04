United States
Byoma
Brightening Toner
$14.99
At BYOMA
This highly concentrated brightening facial toner works to deeply clean pores, gently removing excess oil and impurities while helping to control oil production for softer, smoother skin and a more radiant complexion. Featuring our unique Barrier Lipid Complex, this lactic and mandelic acid-based formula combined with urea and birch extracts works to gently exfoliate skin to help improve tone and texture without compromising the skin barrier. Dermatologist tested and approved, soap-free, non-comedogenic, alcohol and fragrance-free, vegan and cruelty free.