When skin becomes pigmented, it is less able to emit light which leaves the complexion looking dull and lifeless. This dual-action powder-to-foam cleanser formula combines both physical and chemical exfoliants to buff away stubborn pigment from the upper layers of the skin. Gluconolactone, a polyhydroxy acid, chemically breaks down the bonds between dead, darkened skin cells making it easy for them to be removed. Meanwhile, bamboo microparticles work in synergy with volcanic perlite to mechanically buff away loosened dead skin cells to reveal the fresh skin beneath.