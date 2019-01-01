Sephora

Brightening Eye Cream – Hydrate & Depuff

$16.00

An eye cream that hydrates the eye area and reduces the appearance of dark circles, puffiness, and signs of aging.Skin Type: Normal, Dry, Combination, and Oily Skincare Concerns: Dryness, Dark Circles, PuffinessFormulation: CreamHighlighted Ingredients:- Caffeine: Depuffs eye contour.- Hyaluronic Acid of Natural Origin: Increases moisture retention and prevents dehydration.- Mudar Plant Bark Extract: Anti-aging properties. Ingredient Callouts: Free of sulfates SLS and SLES, parabens, formaldehydes, formaldehyde-releasing agents, phthalates, mineral oil, retinyl palmitate, oxybenzone, coal tar, hydroquinone, triclosan, and triclocarban, and contains less than one percent of synthetic fragrances. This product is also vegan and comes in recyclable packaging. What Else You Need to Know: Fast absorbing gel-cream reduces the look of fatigue and tired eyes. Formulated with caffeine and hyaluronic acid, it effectively hydrates, increases moisture retention and prevents dehydration. Provides antioxidant protection. Clinically proven skin tolerance making it suitable for sensitive eyes. Clinical Results: In a scientific test on 12 volunteers, 8 hours after application:- 24% increase in hydration of the eye contour was measuredIn a scientific test on 22 volunteers, after 28 days of application:- 18% reduction in puffiness was measured- 27% reduction in dark lines was measured after 28 days of useClean at Sephora When you spot our Clean seal, you can be sure weve checked that this brands product is made without the ingredients you told us youd most like to avoid. Clean at Sephora™ is formulated without: Sulfates SLS and SLES, parabens, formaldehydes, formaldehyde-releasing agents, phthalates, mineral oil, retinyl palmitate, oxybenzone, coal tar, hydroquinone, triclosan, triclocarban. All skincare, hair, and makeup brands with the Clean Seal have less than one percent of synthetic fragrances.