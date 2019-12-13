SkinCeuticals

Brightening Duo

$226.00

Buy Now Review It

At DermStore

Attain healthy and glowing skin with the Skinceuticals Brightening Duo. Fueled by vitamin C and hyaluronic acid, this skin care duo helps brighten, firm and deeply hydrate your complexion and combats free radical damage due to sun and pollution exposure. SkinCeuticals Kit includes: C E Ferulic (1 fl. oz.): A vitamin C serum that provides environmental protection, lightens lines, firms skin and brightens your complexion.. Hyaluronic Acid Intensifier (1 fl. oz.): A powerful face serum that deeply hydrates skin, enhancing your natural glow. . Key Ingredients: 15% Pure Vitamin C (L-Ascorbic Acid) - C E Ferulic: provides visible anti-aging benefits, brightens skin and helps protect against oxidative stress. 10% Proxylane™ - Hyaluronic Acid Intensifier: supports skin’s hyaluronic acid levels to help improve luminosity and boost firmness. Key Benefits: Improves the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and firmness. Brightens your complexion. Amplifies skin's hyaluronic acid levels by 30%. Provides advanced environmental protection from skin-damaging free radicals caused by sun and pollution.