Hyper

Brightening Dark Spot Vitamin C Serum

$58.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sephora

What it is: A hardworking hyperpigmentation treatment and vitamin C serum that targets the look of dark spots for a more even, visibly brighter complexion. Skin Type: Normal, Dry, Combination, and Oily Skincare Concerns: Dark Spots, Dullness, and Uneven Texture Highlighted Ingredients: - Vitamin C: Helps nourish skin cells and reduce dark spots. - Hyaluronic Acid: Traps moisture within the skin, giving it a dewy, hydrated appearance. - Kojic Acid: Exfoliates and reduces and helps prevent the look of dark spots. Ingredient Callouts: Free of hydroquinone. It is also vegan and cruelty-free. What Else You Need to Know: This formula dramatically reduces the look of dark spots and signs of aging. It is formulated with rock-star ingredients like vitamin C combined with bearberry, licorice, and kojic acid to help combat the appearance of stubborn acne scars and sun damage. It also contains anti-inflammatory agents like turmeric and salicylic acid, which work to heal and prevent future breakouts. Clean at Sephora Clean at Sephora is a curation of brands committed to evolving the beauty industry. When you see our Clean seal, you can be sure this brand‘s products are formulated without certain ingredients that are potentially harmful to human health and the environment and also address ingredients clients are concerned about, including phthalates, formaldehyde or formaldehyde releasers, oxybenzone and octinoxate, hydroquinone, triclosan, coal tar, methylisothiazolinone and methylchloroisothiazolinone, insoluble plastic microbeads, and more. For the full list, check out the Ingredients tab.