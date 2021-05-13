United States
Indie Lee
Brightening Cleanser
$34.00
At Verishop
Gently wash away makeup and impurities with this moisturizing cleanser. "Queen of all oils" rose damacena and Roman chamomile soothe the appearance of redness, while antioxidant-rich oat kernel oil nourishes and smoothes. Humectant glycerin and polyhydroxy acid (PHA) gluconolactone hydrate, leaving skin silky soft and smoother in texture and tone. Great for sensitive skin. Cruelty-free, vegan and formulated without parabens, silicones, sulfates, synthetic fragrance, synthetic colors, SLS, formaldehyde, phthalates, mineral oil, retinyl palmitate, oxybenzone, hydroquinone, triclosan, triclocarban, talc, lead, PEGs, T.E.A., or D.E.A.