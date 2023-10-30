Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Skin Care
Kiehl's
Brighten Up & Glow Gift Set
$93.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Kiehl's
Need a few alternatives?
The Ordinary
Mandelic Acid 10% + Ha
BUY
£5.01
£6.50
The Ordinary
The Ordinary
Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5
BUY
£10.70
£13.90
The Ordinary
The Ordinary
Natural Moisturizing Factors + Ha
BUY
£7.62
£9.90
The Ordinary
The Ordinary
100% Niacinamide Powder
BUY
£4.39
£5.70
The Ordinary
More from Kiehl’s
Kiehl's
Mighty Moisture Essentials Gift Set
BUY
$36.00
Kiehl's
Kiehl's
Richly Hydrating Hand Care Trio Gift Set
BUY
$42.00
Kiehl's
Kiehl's
Brighten Up & Glow Gift Set
BUY
$93.00
Kiehl's
Kiehl's
Fresh Start Men's Essentials Gift Set
BUY
$43.00
Kiehl's
More from Skin Care
The Ordinary
Mandelic Acid 10% + Ha
BUY
£5.01
£6.50
The Ordinary
The Ordinary
Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5
BUY
£10.70
£13.90
The Ordinary
The Ordinary
Natural Moisturizing Factors + Ha
BUY
£7.62
£9.90
The Ordinary
The Ordinary
100% Niacinamide Powder
BUY
£4.39
£5.70
The Ordinary
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted