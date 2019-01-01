Herbivore Botanicals

Brighten Pineapple + Gemstone Mask

Revel in radiant skin with the Herbivore Brighten Pineapple + Gemstone Mask. Infused throughout with natural ingredients, this cleansing mask helps to gently exfoliate without causing irritation or damaging skin. The mask also works to impart an enviable glow, giving offering a radiance from within that looks completely natural. This skincare product contains Brazilian tourmaline gemstone that aids in naturally illuminating the complexion. It has a mild warming effect on the skin which helps to boost blood circulation to upper layers of the skin, contributing to skin that feels healthy and looks lustrous. A fine blend of pineapple and papaya fruit enzymes works to gently exfoliate and resurface the skin. This makes the skin feel smoother, offering a brighter, more youthful-looking appearance. Rice powder also helps to soften and brighten complexion without any problems.