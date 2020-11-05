United States
Alamar Cosmetics
Brighten & Bronze Complexion Trio
$25.00
At Alamar Cosmetics
A curated collection of sculpting powders designed to bronze, brighten, and snatch your look. Add dimension, warmth, and luminosity to your skin with our Brighten & Bronze Complexion Trios. Designed with your skin tone and skin care in mind, our powders are formulated with hyaluronic acid and are talc free for a hydrated and buttery smooth finish. Always vegan and cruelty free!