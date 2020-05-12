Alamar Cosmetics

Brighten & Bronze Complexion Trio

$25.00

Buy Now Review It

At Alamar Cosmetics

A curated collection of sculpting powders designed to bronze, brighten, and snatch your look. Add dimension, warmth, and luminosity to your skin with our Brighten & Bronze Complexion Trios. Designed with your skin tone and skin care in mind, our powders are formulated with hyaluronic acid and are talc free for a hydrated and buttery smooth finish. Always vegan and cruelty free! Directions for Use: Use the brightening shade to illuminate under the eyes, the bronzer shade to add warmth on the perimeter of the face, and the deepener shade to create depth around the cheekbones, forehead, and jaw. Medium/Tan: 1. I’m Woke!: Creamy yellow with a slight sheen 2. Soltera: True tan 3. Always Summer: Deep tan Ingredients: Mica, Pentaerythrityl Tetraisostearate, Octyldodecyl Stearoyl Stearate, Bis-Diglyceryl Polyacyladipate-2, Dimethicone, Aluminum Starch Octenylsuccinate, Dimethicone /Vinyl Dimethicone Crosspolymer, Silica, Phenoxyethanol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Ethylhexyl Palmitate, Silica Dimethyl Silylate, Butylene Glycol, Sodium Hyaluronate, Caprylyl Glycol, Hexylene Glycol