An exfoliating scrub formulated with volcanic sand and marula oil to exfoliate and smooth skin.Skin Type: Normal, Dry, Combination, and Oily Skincare Concerns: Dullness and uneven texture, Pores, DrynessFormulation: ScrubHighlighted Ingredients:- Volcanic Sand from Natural Origin: Known to exfoliate and refine skin texture.- Marula Oil from Natural Origin: Known to smooth skins appearance.Ingredient Callouts: This product is vegan and comes in recyclable packaging. What Else You Need to Know: Formulated with 97 percent natural origin ingredients, this scrub purifies the skin and gently eliminates impurities and dead skin cells for clearer skin, refined texture and brighter complexion. 61 percent of the plastic in this tube is made from sugar cane residuals. Our cardboard comes from sustainably managed forests and is printed with vegetable ink.Clinical Results: in a consumer test on 22 volunteers, self-evaluation results after 2 uses per week over 21 days:- 91% found complexion more radiant- 95% found skin free of impurities and dead skin cells*- 91% found skin texture refined*Clean at Sephora When you spot our Clean seal, you can be sure weve checked that this brands product is made without the ingredients you told us youd most like to avoid.Clean at Sephora™ is formulated without:Sulfates SLS and SLES, parabens, formaldehydes, formaldehyde-releasing agents, phthalates, mineral oil, retinyl palmitate, oxybenzone, coal tar, hydroquinone, triclosan, triclocarban. All skincare, hair, and makeup brands with the Clean Seal have less than one percent of synthetic fragrances.