Hey fellow grinner, get whiter teeth at the speed of bright with our bright on premium teeth whitening kit. These bright on pens contain the same enamel-safe whitening agent used by dentists Ã¢ÂÂ for less than half the cost. Plus, the no-mess brush applicator keeps gel off your hands and on your teeth, where it starts working right away. No clean up? Now thatÃ¢ÂÂs a no-brainer. Our kit also includes a patented 20-LED accelerator light to boost the power of your bright. Plus, itÃ¢ÂÂs powered by your smartphone (iPhone and Android). ItÃ¢ÂÂs also portable and hands-free, so you can brighten wherever, whenever. Whiten for a week Ã¢ÂÂ once in the morning and once in the evening, just 5 minutes each time, to get a brighter smile thatÃ¢ÂÂs 3x faster to use than strips. After one week of whitening with 4 pens, your results will last 6 months. Things we have to say Ã¢ÂÂ but also, we care: Keep out of the reach of children. Avoid swallowing the gel. If somebody swallows it, do not induce vomiting. Avoid contact with eyes and rinse immediately if that happens. Avoid contact with fabrics Ã¢ÂÂ the gel may alter the color. Avoid direct contact of the gel with your gums or salivary flow. If the gel comes in contact with your skin or hair, flush with running water. Consult your dentist before using bright on if you have sensitive teeth or sore gums. Some people may experience temporary gum sensitivity when using bright on. If irritation of gums or mouth occurs, stop using bright on and consult your dentist. For deeper, darker stains, bright on is approved for use up to 14 days in a row. bright on will only whiten natural teeth. Do not use if you are under 18 years old, if you are allergic to any ingredient in this product, if you are pregnant or breastfeeding, or if you have traditional dental braces. Also, do not use when sleeping. (Do we really have to say that? Apparently, we do.) Polyethylene glycol, aqua, hydrogen peroxide, poloxamer 188, t-butyl alcohol, etidronic acid, sodium stannate, EDTA, potassium hydroxide, mentha piperita (peppermint) oil.