Search
Products fromShopBeautySkin Care
Farmacy

Bright On Massage-activated Vitamin C Mask With Echinacea Greenenvy

$38.00
At Sephora
A color-changing vitamin C clay mask that brightens and detoxes skin by removing buildup and impurities to visibly improve the appearance of skin texture and tone.
Featured in 2 stories
12 Face Masks That Reverse Dry Winter Skin
by Erika Stalder
10 Masks For Radiant Skin — Without A Life Change
by Rachel Krause