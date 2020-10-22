By Beauty Bay

Bright Matte 42 Colour Palette

A collection of forty-two matte, rainbow-hued eyeshadows. Combining pinks, blues, greens, yellows and purples for bold, bright results, By BEAUTY BAY Bright Matte 42 Colour Palette is the matte version of the ultimate colour spectrum collection. Each shade features intense pigment payoff and major staying power, enabling you to craft an infinite number of multidimensional looks. Vegan friendly PETA certified cruelty free Money back guarantee (see T&Cs) One of the best By BEAUTY BAY products according to you – find out why here. Find out everything you need to know about the By BEAUTY BAY Palettes’ new look here. Palette contains: White Lies – Snow white matte Nothing Else - Pale nude matte Bare Necessity – Dusty beige matte Preppy Pecan – Brown matte Drizzle – Soft grey matte Threat – Dark grey matte Illicit – Black matte Sweet Tooth – Soft pink matte Tutu – Baby pink matte Strawberry Bonbon – Pale strawberry pink matte Tutti Frutti – Salmon pink matte Cosmopolitan – Vibrant pink matte Make Them Wink – Hot pink matte Dragonfruit – Blushing pink matte Just Peachy – Peachy matte Tangerine Dream – Orange matte Koi - Dark orange matte Heat Wave – Vibrant orange matte Poppin’ Poppy – Red matte Hot Stuff – Bright red matte Head Over Heels – Cranberry matte Custard Cream – Yellow toned beige (satin finish) Daffodil Delight – Yellow matte Hello Sunshine – Bright yellow matte Slice Of Lime – Lime green matte Granny Smith – Fern green matte Oasis – Sea green matte Labyrinth – Dark green matte Daydream – Teal matte Sea Mist – Sea green matte Paradise – Arctic blue matte Pacific Dreams – Sky blue matte Bobbing Along – Cobalt matte Bleu – Violet toned blue matte Stormy Night – Navy blue matte Livin’ For Lavender – Lavender matte Sugar Plum – True purple (matte base with subtle glitter flecks) Wisteria – Grape (matte base with subtle glitter flecks) Purple Power – Vibrant purple (matte base with subtle glitter flecks) Modern Way – Iris matte Grape Escape – Dusky purple matte Drama Queen – Deep purple matte Read more