Uniting a full-sized portion of their resurfacing night serum with travel-sized editions of their fan-favourite cream and vitamin C-powered day serum, Biossance's Bright Future kit will have you glowing from dusk 'til dawn. Starring 10% vegan lactic acid to accelerate cell turnover and supplement your cells’ overnight regenerative processes, the Squalane + Lactic Acid Night Serum (30ml) boasts additional clover and thirst-quenching squalane to soothe irritation and help to rebalance your skin. Ideal for those with sensitive complexions who might run a risk of irritation with stronger vitamin C formulas, the Squalane + Vitamin C Dark Spot Serum (15ml) combines 10% vitamin C with squalane and white shiitake mushrooms to fade and treat dark spots instantly and over time. With a super velvety whipped cream-esque texture, the deeply hydrating Squalane + Omega Repair Cream (10ml) is enriched with lipids and ceramides to plump and smooth your complexion for a gloriously dewy finish.