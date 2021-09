Farm Rio

Bright Forest Midi Dress

$220.00 $154.00

Your fave season deserves a new wardrobe staple: the Bright Forest Midi Dress is timeless, versatile and incredible! It features a cozy fit to follow your bold moves, puff sleeves for that cute touch, and the neckline is a unique detail to hold on to! Goes well with fresh sandals and accessories.