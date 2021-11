Farm Rio

Bright Forest Frilled Top

$140.00 $73.50

Buy Now Review It

At Farm Rio

You’ll wanna wear this fave every single day from now on: the Bright Forest Frilled Top is fresh, effortless and incredible! It has an easy fit, and the ruffled detailing takes it to the top level of your wishlist. It’s the perfect match for the Bright Forest Smocked Waist Pants to create a jaw-dropping look!