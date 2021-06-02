Fenty Beauty

Bright Fix Eye Brightener

$25.00

INSTANTLY HYDRATES, BRIGHTENS, AND BLURS. LIGHT-AS-AIR, SHEER TO BUILDABLE COVERAGE THAT LASTS. Give it to me quick: An undereye brightener that easily hydrates, brightens, and conceals. Delivers a fast, natural, no-makeup makeup effect with sheer to buildable coverage. Crease-, humidity-, and sweat-resistant longwear formula. In 16 shade options. Tell me more: Like the best sleep of your life—in a tap. Bright Fix, infused with HydraBlend Complex, instantly hydrates, brightens, blurs and corrects. Just a drop delivers a fast, natural, no-makeup makeup effect with sheer to buildable coverage. The lightweight, serum-like texture smoothly melts into skin, feels comfortable, and leaves a flawless finish. Rushed mornings are a habit. This is the quick fix. Crease-, humidity-, and sweat-resistant, longwear formula. Instant brightening and blurring in 16 shade options Sheer to buildable coverage that feels lightweight, smooth, and comfortable With HydraBlend, a complex of hydrating ingredients such as sodium hyaluronate, that help attract and hold moisture to the skin With a smoothing complex of elastomers and micro-powders to help smooth and blur Silky, serum-like texture that layers well with skincare and Pro Filt’r Instant Retouch Concealer Applies well with fingers, brush, or sponge Crease-, humidity-, and sweat-resistant longwear formula Contains jojoba oil to help condition delicate undereye skin The #'s don't lie: In a consumer study of 31 volunteers: Instantly: Helps reduce the appearance of undereye dark circles Makes the undereye area appear smoother Immediate results: 100% agree it applies evenly and blends easily 100% agree it feels lightweight, smooth, and comfortable 100% agree it reduces the appearance of fatigue and provides a flawless finish 97% agree it instantly blurs and makes their undereyes appear bright 97% agree it looks natural 8-hour results: 97% agree their undereye area did not feel dry at the end of the day 90% would recommend Bright Fix Eye Brightener to a friend Fenty Beauty is 100% cruelty free Fill Weight: 10ml / .33 Oz.