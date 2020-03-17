Supergoop!

Bright-eyed 100% Mineral Eye Cream Spf 40

$36.00

The Bright-Eyed 100 Mineral Eye Cream SPF 40 from Supergoop!® diminishes the appearance of dark circles and puffiness to refresh tired-looking eyes. A powerful caffeine and green tea formula soothes inflammation and delivers antioxidant protection promoting a brighter, more youthful look. Wild butterfly ginger flower shields the skin from damage caused by blue light. Key Ingredients: Wild Butterfly Ginger Flower: helps protect from damage caused by blue light. Probiotics, Pomegranate, and Caffeine: help brighten and reduce the appearance of dark circles; caffeine also helps reduce puffiness. Green Tea Extract: acts as a powerful antioxidant that helps protect from IRA-induced free radical damage. Key Benefits: Soothes, hydrates and restores tired-looking eyes. Protects from UVA/UVB rays, blue light and IRA-induced free radical damage. Diminishes the appearance of dark circles and puffiness. 100% non-nano zinc oxide eye cream.