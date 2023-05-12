Supergoop!

Bright-eyed 100% Mineral Eye Cream Spf 40

$40.00 $32.00

This daytime eye cream with SPF 40 instantly illuminates the eye area and helps protect it from the sun's UV rays. The skin around your eyes is super thin, making it even more prone to UV damage, aging and hyperpigmentation (which can lead to dark circles). Formulated with probiotics and caffeine, this blendable, hydrating eye cream with SPF comes in an illuminating pink tint that revives tired eyes while priming the eye area for makeup and providing non-nano, broad spectrum 100% mineral protection against UV and infrared radiation. Bonus: It also helps filter blue light from tech!