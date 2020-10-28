grl & co.

Bright Days Ahead Reusable Canvas Tote Bag

$25.00

At Madewell

For the Hometown Heroes Collective, we teamed up with Nest to celebrate makers nationwide with all kinds of business-boosting support. Part of our class of 2020, this NYC-based collective's designs focus on equality and representation (cute name alert: Grl is an homage to founder Marissa Baca's three cats—Gatsby, Rae and Lola). Made of sturdy cotton canvas, this reusable tote bag is a very necessary reminder that things are gonna get better.