Skin Proud

Bright Boost – 2% Vitamin C Serum

£8.63

Ultra potent and packed full of vitamins, Bright Boost is your skin’s wakeup call in a bottle. Enriched with brightening vitamin C, revitalising kakadu plum and glow boosting lemon extract you can officially say goodbye to dull and lacklustre skin and embrace the glow. Lightweight Paraben Free Enriched with Vitamin B5 Panthenol Vegan