Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
New Look
Bright Blue Denim Long Sleeve Midi Shirt Dress
£29.99
Buy Now
Review It
At New Look
Need a few alternatives?
ASOS DESIGN Curve
Pleated Midi Dress With A Belt In Cobalt Blue
BUY
£65.00
ASOS
Next
Midi Length Long Sleeve Belted Shirt Dress
BUY
£54.00
Next
Monsoon
Floral Print Jersey Dress In Sustainable Cotton Blue
BUY
£70.00
Monsoon
Pretty Lavish Curve
Long Sleeve Knit Midi Dress In Chocolate Brown
BUY
£58.00
ASOS
More from New Look
New Look
Cameo Rose Bright Blue Patchwork Paint Stud Denim Jacket
BUY
£89.99
New Look
New Look
Curves Bright Pink Bouclé Utility Blazer
BUY
£18.00
£44.99
New Look
New Look
Curves Black Bouclé Pocket Mini Skirt
BUY
£17.99
£23.99
New Look
New Look
Curves Black Dogtooth Long Sleeve Long Hem Shirt
BUY
£16.49
£21.99
New Look
More from Dresses
& Other Stories
Relaxed A-line Denim Dress
BUY
£85.00
H&M
Reformation
Loeb Denim Dress
BUY
£220.00
Reformation
& Other Stories
Cotton Belted Denim Mini Dress In Blue
BUY
£85.00
ASOS
ASOS DESIGN Curve
Pleated Midi Dress With A Belt In Cobalt Blue
BUY
£65.00
ASOS
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted