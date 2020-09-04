Cole Haan

Brie Skimmer Flat

$150.00 $20.99

At Nordstrom Rack

A classic loafer-inspired topline lends easy sophistication to a pointy-toe flat with signature Grand.OS technology for innovative cushioned comfort. Sizing: True to size. B=standard width . Pointed toe. Leather construction. Slip-on. Lightly padded insole. Topstitched detail. Block heel. Approx. 1" heel. Python print (Natural python print on leathe). Grand.OS padded footbed for comfort. Imported