Jewelry
Earrings
Serefina
Brie Shell Huggie Hoop Earrings
$48.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
Style No. 56148265 ; Color Code: 011 A sculpted piece of shell lends these hoops a modern statement. 14K gold-plated brass; shell Imported Dimensions 1.5" diameter
Need a few alternatives?
J.Crew
Wave Earrings
$39.50
from
J.Crew
BUY
Universal Thread
Open Button With Semi Precious Stone Inlay Earrings
$7.99
from
Target
BUY
promoted
Nine West
Wavy Disc Drop Earrings
$26.00
$16.57
from
Kohl's
BUY
Wolf Circus
Marcel Pearl Stud Earrings
$115.00
from
Free People
BUY
More from Serefina
Serefina
Kira Necklace Set
$88.00
$29.95
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Serefina
Emmeline Huggie Hoop Earrings
$54.00
$27.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Serefina
Clara Pearl Necklace
$48.00
$28.80
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Serefina
Zodiac Coin Necklace
$38.00
$12.48
from
Anthropologie
BUY
More from Earrings
Madewell
Ear Cuff
$18.00
from
Madewell
BUY
Catbird Jewelry
Ear Cuff, Silver
$38.00
from
Catbird
BUY
BaubleBar
Clasina Pearl Ear Cuff Set
$44.00
from
BaubleBar
BUY
Missoma
Gold Mini Tidal Hoops
$97.00
from
Missoma
BUY
