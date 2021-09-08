Christopher Knight Home

Bridie Mid-century Modern Loveseat

$399.99

Buy Now Review It

This Loveseat is a great addition for any room in your home, not only just the living room. Featuring a Midcentury design with modern angles, this Loveseat is both comfortable and stylish. Enjoy it in your home today. Includes: one (1) Loveseat Material: fabric | Leg material: Birch Color: Muted Orange | Leg Finish: brown Dimensions: 29.50 inches deep x 51.50 inches wide x 28.25 inches high This Loveseat is a great addition for any room in your home, not only just the living room. Featuring a midcentury design with modern angles, this Loveseat is both comfortable and stylish. Enjoy it in your home today.