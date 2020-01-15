Skip navigation!
Home & Decor
Plants
Eternal Fleur
Bridesmaid Box
$100.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Eternal Fleur
The Bridesmaid Box is an ideal gift for bridesmaids. It features our Votive Bloom which is a Single Four Season Rose
Need a few alternatives?
Milgro Nursery
4.5" Potted Kalanchoe - Colors May Vary
$9.99
from
Target
BUY
Terrain
Peony Cotton Candy Mix
$30.00
$15.00
from
Terrain
BUY
KaBloom
Farm Fresh Pink Tulips With Vase
$22.56
from
Amazon
BUY
Michaels
12" Yellow Forsythia Spring Wreath
$122.00
$61.00
from
Michaels
BUY
More from Plants
Etsy
My Wedding Would Suck Without You
$25.00
from
Etsy
BUY
Plants.com
Braided Lucky Bamboo Plant
$49.99
from
Plants.com
BUY
JewelryLE
String Of Pearls Succulent
$5.45
from
Etsy
BUY
Hold On To Your Plants
Modern Wood Plant Stand
$30.00
from
The Grommet
BUY
