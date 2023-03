Rebecca Vallance

Bridal Madeline Minidress

$458.00

Buy Now Review It

At mytheresa

A playful bridal option, Rebecca Vallance's Madeline minidress is made from textured crêpe and is a strapless silhouette with a bow appliqué at the back. material: 99% polyester, 1% elastane trim: 100% polyester lining: 97% polyester, 3% elastane, fully lined care instructions: dry clean zipped back Made in China Designer colour name: Ivory