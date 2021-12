LEGO

Brick Storage Box With Contrast Handle

$12.00

Buy Now Review It

At Target

The LEGO® Brick Storage Box with Contrast Handle in Yellow/Red from LEGO® Collection x Target is a practical and fun storage option. This LEGO® brick-inspired decorative container holds bricks or other small items for a convenient place to keep building pieces stored together. Sized right for shelf display or keeping under the bed, the contrast handle makes for easy mobility.