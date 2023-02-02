Quince

Stackable, versatile, and endlessly wearable. Whether you wear it on its own or doubled up, our Brick Ring is on point any time you want to add some edge to your look. Angular and crafted in 100% recycled 18k gold vermeil and justly priced, it’s a modern style that’s designed to last. Gold vermeil is sterling silver layered with a thick layer of 18k gold, which is much higher quality than standard gold plating.