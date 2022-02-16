Storets

Brianna Oversized Handkerchief Blazer

$94.90

At Storets

Brianna Oversized Handkerchief Blazer Amp up your style with this blazer! This blazer features a cotton material all over, an deliberately oversized fit, a notched lapel, a detachable contrast handkerchief detail, dual pockets at sides, and a single breast silhouette * Product Specification Cotton 100% * Flat Measurement: S/M: Shoulder: 48??(18.9in) / Bust: 63??(24.8in) Length: 79??(31.1in) / Sleeve: 64??(25.2in) * Professional Clean Only Model's height is 5'7" (174cm) Bust 32in Waist 24in Hip 34in and wearing S/M Size information S/M 18.9 24.8 25.2 Length 31.1 - The above measurement size is'length of section'. please note. - Depending on the measurement method, there may be an error of 0.5~1inch. - The product color may differ slightly from the actual color depending on the resolution of the user's monitor. Wear information Spring Fall Winter Highly Elastic Light Sheer Semi-Sheer Sheer Touch