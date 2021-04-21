Tradlands

Brianna Nico Dress

$197.00

Buy Now Review It

At Tradlands

The grown-up sundress you’ve been waiting for. Unfussy, full of life and effortless, the Nico is a retro, elevated essential that moves as beautifully as it wears. Inspired by Sadie’s mother’s handmade dresses of the ‘70s, the Nico Dress is a fresh and modern twist on a classic silhouette. With a slightly oversized look and the crucial addition of pockets, this refined piece has a freedom to it that will make you want to sway (and tap into your inner child). Whether chasing kids at home or out in the field flower picking, get ready to feel totally yourself. It’s a made-to-last must-have for you, for life.