Soma

Brew Bottle

$40.00

Buy Now Review It

At Verishop

The Soma Brew Bottle is the healthy way to get hydration and caffeination at home and on the go. Designed to provide the highest quality coffee and tea with the most convenience. The double-wall glass keeps your coffee hot and your hands comfortable. 12 oz. capacity and our patent-pending stainless steel filter provides a balanced taste with no sediment. - Pour Over: Take your favorite part of your morning routine with you. Pour hot water over ground coffee, put the lid on, and get ready to tackle your day with caffeine in hand. - Cold Brew: Upgrade your daily commute while you sleep. Scoop in coffee grounds, pour in water, and place in the fridge overnight -- wake up to 12 oz. of delicious cold brew. - Loose Leaf Tea: Make freshly brewed tea in a snap. Pour hot water over your favorite loose leaf tea and let it steep to perfection while you finish getting ready.