Nespresso

Breville Vertuo Coffee And Espresso Machine, Chrome

AUTOMATIC COFFEE/ESPRESSO MACHINE: Have the ability to create barista grade brewed single serve coffee or espresso cups at the touch of a single button. The single touch button mechanism delivers the best in-cup result for whatever style coffee or espresso drink you choose. Designed for use with Nespresso Vertuo capsules only VERSATILE COFFEE AND ESPRESSO MAKER: Brew 5 different single serve coffee cup sizes at the touch of a button depending on your coffee needs - Espresso (1.35 oz.), Double Espresso (2.7 oz.), Gran Lungo (5 oz.), Coffee (7.7 oz.) and Alto (14 oz). Pour over ice to create your favorite iced coffee and ice latte drinks SMART COFFEE MAKER: Brew the perfect single serve coffee or espresso drink time after time, thanks to Nespresso's CentrifusionTM technology using barcodes to deliver the best in-cup results including the perfect crema for large coffee cup sizes. Simply insert the capsule where it will blend into freshly brewed Coffee or authentic Epsresso FEATURES: Includes 40 oz. water removable water tank for no hassle refilling. This machine also has a fast heat up time of only 15 seconds meaning you will never have to wait too long for your favorite coffee or espresso drink to be ready. There is an energy-saving automatic shut off at 9 minutes of inactivity. COMPLEMENTARY GIFT: Each machine includes a Nespresso Vertuo capsule welcome kit with a range of 12 single serve coffee capsules with unique aroma profiles BUNDLE: The Aeroccino 3 milk frother is included to create the perfect finish to your single serve coffee beverages such as cappuccino or latte Nespresso is constantly evolving the way you drink espresso and coffee. Offering freshly brewed coffee with crema as well as delicious, authentic Espresso, the Vertuo machine conveniently makes two cup sizes, 7.7 fl. oz. Coffee and 1.35 fl. oz. Espresso, at the touch of a button. It uses two different capsule sizes: large capsule for Coffee and a small one for Espresso. Vertuo coffee makers deliver a perfect cup of coffee time after time, tha