Search
Products fromShopJewelryNecklaces
Kendra Scott

Brett Necklace

$80.00$22.49
At Nordstrom Rack
Brass faceted stone pendant necklace with CZ halo. Adjustable sliding knot closure. Approx. 28" maximum chain length. Approx. 1 1/8" pendant length. Imported
Featured in 1 story
Nordstrom Rack Is Clearing House
by Emily Ruane