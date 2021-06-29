Brentwood Home

Crystal Cove Meditation Cushion, Buckwheat Zafu Oval Floor Pillow

$64.90 $47.20

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Specifications Dimensions (Overall): 5 inches (H) x 12 inches (W) x 18 inches (D) Weight: 6.5 pounds Material: Polyester TCIN: 80179445 UPC: 815514021751 Origin: made in the USA The above item details were provided by the Target Plus™ Partner. Target does not represent or warrant that this information is accurate or complete. On occasion, manufacturers may modify their items and update their labels. We recommend that you do not rely solely on the information presented. If you have a specific question about this item, you may consult the item's label, contact the manufacturer directly or call Target Guest Services at 1-800-591-3869. Description Bring some om to your Brentwood Home with our new yoga meditation pillow, designed in part by one of LA’s top yoga instructors, Angela Kukhahn. Made with a beautiful combination of natural and non-toxic materials, this pillow provides essential support to nirvana-seekers of all meditation levels, styles, and mantras. The calming waves stitched into the soft stretch-knit cover are inspired by the surf and lively tide pools found at California’s Crystal Cove State Park. This thoughtful embroidery adds structure and artful detail to the outer liner, which is removable for easy spot cleaning. An GOTS certified organic cotton inner liner makes it easy to remove and refill the buckwheat hulls for a pillow that’s always fresh. The Crystal Cove Meditation Pillow is the perfect height, allowing the curves of your spine to fall into place for comfortable meditation sessions that won’t strain your back. The Crystal Cove Meditation Yoga Pillow is 100% Certified Vegan by Vegan Action. This means it is free from animal products (like feathers, wool and down) or byproducts that have been tested on animals. In addition, although we do manufacture some items that do use natural animal products like wool, we have stringent requirements in place for cleaning the machines in-between use, so cross-contamination will not occur. If you practice a vegan lifestyle, you can rest assured that your Crystal Cove products are aligned with your values.